Discover Financial Services To Add 2,000 Customer Care Roles

(RTTNews) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) said the company is hiring for 2000 jobs in Arizona, Delaware, Illinois, Ohio and Utah. Positions will be in customer service, banking as well as leadership roles. The starting hourly wage for agent roles will be $17.00.

Discover said individuals that reside anywhere in these states are eligible to apply and will have the option of working on-site, remote or a combination of the two options. The company noted that residents of New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland are also eligible for positions located in Delaware.

