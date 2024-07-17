Discover Financial Services Reveals Rise In Q2 Income, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.52 billion, or $6.06 per share. This compares with $895 million, or $3.54 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.0% to $4.54 billion from $3.88 billion last year.

Discover Financial Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.52 Bln. vs. $895 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $6.06 vs. $3.54 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.54 Bln vs. $3.88 Bln last year.

