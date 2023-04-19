Discover Financial Services Reveals Retreat In Q1 Bottom Line, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $939 million, or $3.58 per share. This compares with $1.21 billion, or $4.22 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.3% to $3.75 billion from $2.90 billion last year.

Discover Financial Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $939 Mln. vs. $1.21 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.58 vs. $4.22 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.91 -Revenue (Q1): $3.75 Bln vs. $2.90 Bln last year.

