Discover Financial Services Reveals Advance In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) reported earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $770 million, or $2.36 per share. This compares with $720 million, or $2.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $2.90 billion from $2.72 billion last year.

Discover Financial Services earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $770 Mln. vs. $720 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.36 vs. $2.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.28 -Revenue (Q3): $2.90 Bln vs. $2.72 Bln last year.

