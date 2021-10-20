Discover Financial Services Reveals Advance In Q3 Bottom Line, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) reported a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.06 billion, or $3.54 per share. This compares with $0.75 billion, or $2.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $2.67 billion from $2.68 billion last year.

Discover Financial Services earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $1.06 Bln. vs. $0.75 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.54 vs. $2.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.53 -Revenue (Q3): $2.67 Bln vs. $2.68 Bln last year.

