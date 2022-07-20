Discover Financial Services Reports Decline In Q2 Income, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.1 billion, or $3.96 per share. This compares with $1.7 billion, or $5.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.1% to $3.2 billion from $3.6 billion last year.

Discover Financial Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.1 Bln. vs. $1.7 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.96 vs. $5.55 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.78 -Revenue (Q2): $3.2 Bln vs. $3.6 Bln last year.

