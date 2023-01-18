Discover Financial Services Q4 Profit beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) announced a profit for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.03 billion, or $3.77 per share. This compares with $1.06 billion, or $3.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.9% to $3.73 billion from $2.94 billion last year.

Discover Financial Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.03 Bln. vs. $1.06 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.77 vs. $3.64 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.66 -Revenue (Q4): $3.73 Bln vs. $2.94 Bln last year.

