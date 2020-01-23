Discover Financial Services Q4 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) released earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $708 million, or $2.25 per share. This compares with $687 million, or $2.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $2.94 billion from $2.81 billion last year.

Discover Financial Services earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $708 Mln. vs. $687 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.25 vs. $2.03 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.24 -Revenue (Q4): $2.94 Bln vs. $2.81 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.