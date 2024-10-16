Discover Financial Services Q3 Profit Rises, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $928 million, or $3.69 per share. This compares with $647 million, or $2.59 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $4.453 billion from $4.044 billion last year.

Discover Financial Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $928 Mln. vs. $647 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.69 vs. $2.59 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $4.453 Bln vs. $4.044 Bln last year.

