Discover Financial Services Q3 Profit misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) revealed earnings for third quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $0.97 billion, or $3.54 per share. This compares with $1.06 billion, or $3.54 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Discover Financial Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $0.97 Bln. vs. $1.06 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.54 vs. $3.54 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.72

