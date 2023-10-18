Discover Financial Services Q3 Profit Drops, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $647 million, or $2.59 per share. This compares with $975 million, or $3.56 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.4% to $4.04 billion from $3.47 billion last year.

Discover Financial Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $647 Mln. vs. $975 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.59 vs. $3.56 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.18 -Revenue (Q3): $4.04 Bln vs. $3.47 Bln last year.

