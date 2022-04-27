Discover Financial Services Q1 Profit Retreats, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.21 billion, or $4.22 per share. This compares with $1.55 billion, or $5.04 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $2.90 billion from $2.80 billion last year.

Discover Financial Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $1.21 Bln. vs. $1.55 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.22 vs. $5.04 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.62 -Revenue (Q1): $2.90 Bln vs. $2.80 Bln last year.

