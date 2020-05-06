Discover Financial Services Q1 20 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on May 6, 2020, to discuss Q1 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast log on to https://corporate.discovery.com

To participate in the call, dial 844-452-2811 (US) or +1-574-990-9832 (International).

A replay of the call by dialing 855-859-2056 (US) or +1-404-537-3406 (International) using the passcode: 1173437.

