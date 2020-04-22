Discover Financial Services Posts Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) reported a first quarter loss per share of $0.25 compared to profit of $2.15, prior year. On average, 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.94, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First-quarter total revenue net of interest expense improved 5 percent to $2.89 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter.

Total loans ended the quarter at $93.0 billion, up 5% year-over-year.

