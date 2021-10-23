Discover Financial Services' (NYSE:DFS) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Discover Financial Services' (NYSE:DFS) dividend will be increasing to US$0.50 on 9th of December. This takes the annual payment to 1.5% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Discover Financial Services' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. However, prior to this announcement, Discover Financial Services' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 17.1%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 15%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Discover Financial Services Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:DFS Historic Dividend October 23rd 2021

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$0.08, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$2.00. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 38% per annum over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Discover Financial Services has grown earnings per share at 26% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Discover Financial Services Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Discover Financial Services (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.