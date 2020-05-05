Discover Financial Services Names New Chairman Following Death of Lawrence Weinbach

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) has a new leader in its boardroom. The company announced on Monday that it has named Thomas Maheras as its new chairman, replacing Lawrence Weinbach, who passed away on Friday.

Maheras, who holds senior positions in two New York-based investment advisory firms, has been a Discover board member since 2008. Earlier in his career, he served as chairman and co-CEO of Citigroup's investment banking division, Citi Markets and Banking. Among other positions, he did a stint as chairman of the U.S. Treasury Department Borrowing Advisory Committee.

Image source: Getty Images.

Weinbach had begun his tenure on Discover's board when the company went public in 2007 after it was spun off from Morgan Stanley. In 2009, he became lead director, and in January 2019, he was named chairman. During his career, Weinbach held executive positions in such varied businesses as IT giant Unisys and Anderson Worldwide, the consulting company now known as Accenture.

"Tom's replacement of Larry under these unfortunate circumstances will provide continuity for Discover," the company said in a press release. "His experience and knowledge of the business will be invaluable to us in his new capacity as chairman."

Maheras' ascension comes at a challenging time not only for Discover, but for the finance industry in general. The recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic is expected to lead to heavy defaults, and credit specialists such as the company are bracing for the worst by significantly boosting their loss provisioning (which negatively affects earnings).

On Monday, Discover's shares dropped by 0.3%, while the major market indexes closed higher.

10 stocks we like better than Discover Financial Services

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Discover Financial Services wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Accenture. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.