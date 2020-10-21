Discover Financial Services Earnings Advance In Q3

(RTTNews) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $751 million, or $2.45 per share. This compares with $749 million, or $2.36 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.6% to $2.71 billion from $2.90 billion last year.

Discover Financial Services earnings at a glance:

