Discover Financial Services, Diners Club Suspend All Actions To Pursue Registration In Russia

(RTTNews) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) and Diners Club International do not have any active partners in Belarus and Russia. There is no acceptance of Discover, Diners Club, Network Alliance Partners and PULSE in these countries and no cards are being issued there, Discover Financial Services said in a statement.

Before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Discover/Diners Club International was in the process of establishing a Russian branch office and registering it with the Central Bank of Russia as a foreign payment system operator. They have suspended all actions to pursue the registration in Russia at this time, Discover Financial said.

Discover Financial has suspended acceptance of cards issued by all Russian and Belarusian banks that run on the Discover Global Network, including through its partner networks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.