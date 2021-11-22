Discover Financial Services (DFS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 23, 2021

Discover Financial Services (DFS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DFS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.64% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $114.38, the dividend yield is 1.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DFS was $114.38, representing a -15.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $135.69 and a 52.96% increase over the 52 week low of $74.78.

DFS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company (AXP) and Lufax Holding Ltd (LU). DFS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $16.72. Zacks Investment Research reports DFS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 386.4%, compared to an industry average of 17.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the dfs Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DFS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DFS as a top-10 holding:

Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund (TPAY)

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)

Principal Millennials ETF (GENY)

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VOE with an increase of 5.51% over the last 100 days. TPAY has the highest percent weighting of DFS at 4.89%.

