Discover Financial Services (DFS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2020

Discover Financial Services (DFS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DFS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that DFS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $77.77, the dividend yield is 2.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DFS was $77.77, representing a -11.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $87.43 and a 234.49% increase over the 52 week low of $23.25.

DFS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company (AXP) and S&P Global Inc. (SPGI). DFS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.25. Zacks Investment Research reports DFS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -66.88%, compared to an industry average of -4.7%.

Interested in gaining exposure to DFS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have DFS as a top-10 holding:

  • Principal Millennials Index ETF (GENY)
  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financial ETF (RYF)
  • Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)
  • Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust (OMFL)
  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPHB with an increase of 29.74% over the last 100 days. GENY has the highest percent weighting of DFS at 2.22%.

