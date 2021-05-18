Discover Financial Services (DFS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 19, 2021

Discover Financial Services (DFS) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DFS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that DFS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $118.13, the dividend yield is 1.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DFS was $118.13, representing a -2.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $121.44 and a 200.2% increase over the 52 week low of $39.35.

DFS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company (AXP) and Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT). DFS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.88. Zacks Investment Research reports DFS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 257.62%, compared to an industry average of 2.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DFS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DFS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DFS as a top-10 holding:

Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund (TPAY)

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (PFI)

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL)

Principal Millennials Index ETF (GENY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FOVL with an increase of 38.82% over the last 100 days. TPAY has the highest percent weighting of DFS at 5.47%.

