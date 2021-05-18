Discover Financial Services (DFS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 19, 2021

Discover Financial Services (DFS) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DFS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that DFS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $118.13, the dividend yield is 1.49%.
The previous trading day's last sale of DFS was $118.13, representing a -2.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $121.44 and a 200.2% increase over the 52 week low of $39.35.
DFS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company (AXP) and Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT). DFS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.88. Zacks Investment Research reports DFS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 257.62%, compared to an industry average of 2.5%.
Interested in gaining exposure to DFS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have DFS as a top-10 holding:
- Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund (TPAY)
- ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)
- Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (PFI)
- iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL)
- Principal Millennials Index ETF (GENY).
The top-performing ETF of this group is FOVL with an increase of 38.82% over the last 100 days. TPAY has the highest percent weighting of DFS at 5.47%.
