Discover Financial Services (DFS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 17, 2021

Discover Financial Services (DFS) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DFS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that DFS has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of DFS was $93.72, representing a -7.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $100.96 and a 303.1% increase over the 52 week low of $23.25.

DFS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company (AXP) and S&P Global Inc. (SPGI). DFS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.59. Zacks Investment Research reports DFS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 148.95%, compared to an industry average of -2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DFS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DFS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DFS as a top-10 holding:

Principal Millennials Index ETF (GENY)

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GENY with an increase of 38.62% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DFS at 2.18%.

