Discover Financial Services (DFS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2020

Discover Financial Services (DFS) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DFS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that DFS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $52.59, the dividend yield is 3.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DFS was $52.59, representing a -39.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $87.43 and a 126.19% increase over the 52 week low of $23.25.

DFS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and American Express Company (AXP). DFS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.16. Zacks Investment Research reports DFS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -91.55%, compared to an industry average of -21.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DFS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DFS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have DFS as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)
  • Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (CVY)
  • GOLDMAN SACHS ETF TRUST (GSEW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPHB with an increase of 50.27% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DFS at 1.34%.

