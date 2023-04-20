Discover Financial Services (DFS) Declares $0.70 Dividend

Discover Financial Services said on April 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 24, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 25, 2023 will receive the payment on June 8, 2023.

At the current share price of $105.76 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.65%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.28%, the lowest has been 1.39%, and the highest has been 6.60%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.72 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.51 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.36%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1766 funds or institutions reporting positions in Discover Financial Services. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 1.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DFS is 0.25%, a decrease of 2.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.35% to 265,762K shares. The put/call ratio of DFS is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.60% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Discover Financial Services is $119.08. The forecasts range from a low of $104.03 to a high of $132.30. The average price target represents an increase of 12.60% from its latest reported closing price of $105.76.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Discover Financial Services is $14,658MM, an increase of 33.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $14.06.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MVCAX - MFS Mid Cap Value Fund A holds 656K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 660K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFS by 1.37% over the last quarter.

AVUS - Avantis U.S. Equity ETF holds 61K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing an increase of 18.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFS by 1.27% over the last quarter.

Park Place Capital holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 100K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares, representing a decrease of 5.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFS by 16.51% over the last quarter.

SA FUNDS INVESTMENT TRUST - SA U.S. Core Market Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Discover Financial Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Discover Financial Servicesis a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most trusted brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.