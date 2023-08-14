News & Insights

Markets
DFS

Discover Financial Services CEO Roger Hochschild To Step Down

August 14, 2023 — 10:31 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) said Monday that Roger Hochschild will step down as Chief Executive Officer and President and as a member of its Board.

Hochschild will serve in an advisory role at the company through the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition.

The company has appointed John Owen, a member of the Board, as Interim Chief Executive Officer and President.

The changes are effective immediately.

The Board has engaged a leading global executive search firm to commence a process to identify a permanent CEO and President, Discover Financial said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DFS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.