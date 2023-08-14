Discover Financial Services CEO Roger Hochschild To Step Down

(RTTNews) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) said Monday that Roger Hochschild will step down as Chief Executive Officer and President and as a member of its Board.

Hochschild will serve in an advisory role at the company through the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition.

The company has appointed John Owen, a member of the Board, as Interim Chief Executive Officer and President.

The changes are effective immediately.

The Board has engaged a leading global executive search firm to commence a process to identify a permanent CEO and President, Discover Financial said.

