Discover Financial Services Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DFS

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $98.76, changing hands as high as $99.92 per share. Discover Financial Services shares are currently trading up about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DFS's low point in its 52 week range is $79.04 per share, with $122.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $99.22. The DFS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
