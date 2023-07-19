Discover Financial Services Bottom Line Retreats In Q2

(RTTNews) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $895 million, or $3.54 per share. This compares with $1.10 billion, or $3.93 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.9% to $3.88 billion from $3.21 billion last year.

Discover Financial Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $895 Mln. vs. $1.10 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.54 vs. $3.93 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.88 Bln vs. $3.21 Bln last year.

