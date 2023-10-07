Discover Financial Services (BER:DC7) Price Target Increased by 6.92% to 113.46

The average one-year price target for Discover Financial Services (BER:DC7) has been revised to 113.46 / share. This is an increase of 6.92% from the prior estimate of 106.12 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 94.93 to a high of 143.83 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.50% from the latest reported closing price of 82.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1726 funds or institutions reporting positions in Discover Financial Services. This is a decrease of 34 owner(s) or 1.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DC7 is 0.25%, an increase of 1.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.10% to 247,886K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 21,119K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,267K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DC7 by 9.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,903K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,101K shares, representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DC7 by 6.42% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 7,370K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,047K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,229K shares, representing a decrease of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DC7 by 3.94% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,886K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,118K shares, representing a decrease of 3.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DC7 by 9.19% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.