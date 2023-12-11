News & Insights

Discover Financial Services Appoints Michael Rhodes As CEO

December 11, 2023 — 04:24 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) Monday announced the appointment of Michael Rhodes as Chief Executive Officer and President, effective on or before March 6, 2024.

He will also serve as President of Discover Bank and will be appointed to the Discover Bank Board of Directors, effective the same date.

John Owen, who has been serving as interim Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company and interim President of Discover Bank since August 14, 2023, will continue in this capacity until Rhodes officially joins Discover, after which Owen will continue to serve as a member of the Company's Board of Directors and the Discover Bank Board of Directors.

Rhodes most recently was the Group Head, Canadian Personal Banking at TD Bank Group. In that role Rhodes was responsible for a retail product division that served customers through a network of more than 1,000 branches, telephone support, and award-winning online and mobile capabilities.

