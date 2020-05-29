US Markets
Discover Financial says employees can work from home through 2020

U.S. payment services company Discover Financial Inc said on Friday it allowed employees to work from home until the end of the year.

Employees who wish to return to office on a regular basis will have the option to do so, once the company's major locations have widespread precautions in place to manage higher attendance, Discover said in a statement.

"As a company we will not rush, nor will we expect anyone to return to the office before they are ready, " Chief Executive Officer Roger Hochschild said.

The company said it will not exceed 50% occupancy in locations where employees return to work, as long as authorities recommend social distancing.

