Discover Financial Inks Strategic Deal With Areeba To Boost Global Acceptance Footprint

(RTTNews) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) and areeba on Tuesday signed a strategic agreement that increases the global acceptance footprint for both organizations. Lebanon-based areeba is an electronic payment technology company licensed by Visa and MasterCard and has an agreement with American Express.

The agreement gives Discover, Diners Club International, PULSE and Network Alliance cardholders the ability to use their cards on the areeba network, which includes Point-of-Sale (POS) and e-commerce platforms across Lebanon.

This alliance also enhances areeba's strategy to grow the number of payment options available in Lebanon and provides more choices to consumers on how they want to pay. It increases the number of payment options available for its customers and provide them access to more than 48 million outlets in 200 countries.

Discover Global Network cardholders will have access to more than 15,000 POS terminals and 800 e-commerce sites at over 8000 local merchants across Lebanon.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.