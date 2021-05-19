Discover Financial (DFS) Ties Up With Arab Financial Services

Discover Financial Services DFS entered into a new network alliance agreement with market-leading digital payment solutions company and fintech enabler Arab Financial Services (AFS). This tie-up is expected to boost global acceptance for both companies.



Notably, AFS provides services to customers in Africa and the Middle East. With this deal, Discover, Diners Club International and network alliance cardholders will initially be able to use their respective cards at the AFS Android-based point-of-sale (POS) terminals across the Kingdom of Bahrain. The cardholders will use their cards for the first time in Bahrain.



All AFS POS terminals are synced for contactless debit and credit card transactions.



It also expands the AFS strategy to include new companies into the Bahrain market. Now, AFS banks too can issue credit cards with access to the Discover Global Network for international purchases and cash access outside Bahrain. Cardholders can use more than 50 million merchants in 200 countries and territories when AFS banks start rolling out AFS global cards.



In this regard, AFS will gain from convenient payment options while customers can enjoy AFS’ enriched POS technology. Precisely, cardholders can use their Discover, Diners Club International or partner alliance cards on India’s RuPay, Turkey’s Troy, etc.



The AFS world class payment acceptance solutions provide merchants as well as customers with access to state-of-the-art tools for payment.

The Discover Global Network includes Discover Network, Diners Club International, PULSE and above 20 alliance partner networks in the world, consisting of relationships in China, Japan, Korea, India, Brazil, Turkey and Nigeria.



The company constantly works on including options for its customers to enhance their experience.



In March, it inked a deal with Network International Jordan, which operates the Jordanian national switch JONET, to allow merchant acceptance for Discover, Diners Club International and network alliance cardholders in the region. Notably, Network International Jordan is a market-leading enabler of digital commerce in the Middle East and Africa.



In the same month, Discover Financial also signed a contract with Payments Network Malaysia SdnBhd (PayNet) that will widen acceptance for Discover, Diners Club International and network alliance cardholders in the country. Notably, PayNet is the national payments network and shared central infrastructure for payments in Malaysia.

Zacks Rank and Price Performance

Shares of this presently Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have soared a whopping 189.9% in a year’s time compared with the industry’s rally of 144.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.





Other companies in the same space, such as Capital One Financial Corporation COF, Ally Financial Inc. ALLY and SLM Corporation SLM have also skyrocketed 160.4%, 236.5% and 169.7% in the same time frame.

