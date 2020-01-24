Discover Financial (DFS) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Discover Financial Services’ DFS fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $2.25 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%. Moreover, the bottom line improved 10.8% year over year on higher revenues and loan growth. The Payments Services segment witnessed significant growth in the fourth quarter.



Operational Update



In the reported quarter, the company’s revenues — net of interest expenses — increased 5% year over year to $2.9 billion, driven by higher net interest income, and discount and interchange revenues. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.1%.



Total loans grew 6% year over year to $95.9 billion.



Interest expenses of $615 million increased 1.7% year over year.



Total other expenses rose 6.7% to $1.18 billion due to higher employee compensation and benefits, information processing and communications, and professional fees.

Segmental Update



Direct Banking Segment



This segment’s pre-tax income inched up 1% to $883 million owing to more net interest income. However, the same was largely offset by a rise in provision for loan losses and higher operating expenses.



Total loans climbed 6% year over year to $95.9 billion. Credit card loans augmented 6% to $77.2 billion.



Personal loans ascended 3% while private student loans rose 3%, both on a year-over-year basis. Private student loans excluding purchased student loans also shot up 9% year over year.



Net interest income increased 5% year over year, backed by loan growth. Net interest margin was 10.29%, down 6 basis points from the year-ago quarter.



Payment Services Segment



Payment Services pre-tax income was $41 million in the quarter under review, up 78.3% from the year-earlier period owing to higher revenues, aided by transaction volume growth from PULSE and Network Partners businesses.



Payment Services volume was up 9% from the prior-year period.



PULSE dollar volume expanded 6% year over year, fueled by the impact of new issuers and acquiring relationships on the network and strong growth from existing issuers and acquirers.



Diners Club volume grew 1.5% from the year-earlier quarter.



Network Partners volume expanded 52%, backed by AribaPay.



Strong Financial Position



Discover Financial had total assets worth $113.9 billion as of Dec 31, 2019, up 4.1% year over year.



Total liabilities as of Dec 31, 2019 were $102.1 billion, up 3.8% year over year.



Total equity was $11.8 billion on Dec 31, 2019, up 6.5% year over year.



Discover Financial’s return on equity for the fourth quarter was 24%.



Share Repurchase Update



During the quarter under review, the company repurchased approximately 4.9 million shares of common stock for $401 million.



Shares of common stock outstanding dipped 1.5% from the previously reported quarter’s tally.



Discover Financial carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



