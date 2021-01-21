Discover Financial (DFS) Q4 Earnings Surpass, Improve Y/Y

Discover Financial Services DFS reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $2.59 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.37 by 9.3%. Moreover, the bottom line improved 15% year over year owing to a solid performance by its Direct Banking business. The company witnessed strong growth in its digital banking model.

Operational Update

In the reported quarter, the company’s revenues — net of interest expenses — dropped 4% year over year to $2.8 billion due to lower other income. However, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.1%.

Total loans declined 6% year over year to $90.4 billion.



Interest expenses of $383 million decreased 37.7% year over year.



Total operating expenses increased 8% to $1.3 billion due to higher one-time expense items and rise in compensation. However, the same was partly offset by decreased marketing and professional fees.

Segmental Update



Direct Banking Segment

This segment’s pre-tax income came in at $991 million, up 12.2% year over year owing to a decrease in the provision for credit losses. This was partly offset by lower revenue, net of interest expense as well as increased operating costs.



Total loans dipped 6% year over year to $90.4 billion. Credit card loans fell 7% to $71.5 billion.



Personal loans were down 7% while private student loans inched up 3%, both on a year-over-year basis. Net interest income slipped 2% year over year due to lower average receivables and an unfavorable net impact from lower market rates.



Net interest margin was 10.63%, up 34 basis points from the year-ago quarter.

Payment Services Segment

Payment Services pre-tax income was $24 million in the quarter under review, down 41.5% from the year-earlier period due to lower Diners Club and Network Partners revenues.



Payment Services volume was up 6% from the prior-year period.



PULSE dollar volume expanded 10% year over year, fuelled by higher average spend per transaction related to the pandemic.



Diners Club volume contracted 28% from the year-earlier quarter due to the COVID-19 impact.



Network Partners volume expanded 23%, backed by AribaPay.

Strong Financial Position

Discover Financial’s total assets were worth $112.9 billion as of Dec 31, 2020, down 1% year over year.



Total liabilities as of Dec 31, 2020 were $114 billion, down 0.1% year over year.



Total equity was $10.8 billion on Dec 31, 2020, down 8.2% year over year.

Share Repurchase Update

The board of directors recently approved a new $1.1-billion share repurchase program, which can be terminated at any time. The new plan expires Dec 31, 2021.

Zacks Rank

