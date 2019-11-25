Discover Financial, Cabal Tie Up to Boost Card Acceptance

Discover Financial Services’ DFS payment brand Discover Global Network along with Cabal, a local payments network in Argentina, inked a deal to boost the international acceptance of cards issued by both companies.



With more than 3 million merchants across Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Brazil, Cabal will use Discover Global Network technologies with their merchant partners to activate acceptance for Discover, Diners Club International and affiliate network cardholders in these countries. Additionally, Cabal has more than 7 million cardholders who will be facilitated with the access to the Discover Global Network when traveling outside the region. Cabal’s vast existence makes it a perfect partner for the move. This deal is in vein with the company’s efforts to enhance its footprint in the aforementioned geographies.



Meanwhile, Cabal will gain traction as it would use advanced technologies, which in turn, will drive the brand in terms of setting highest international quality standards.



The Discover Global Network consists of Discover Network, Diners Club International, PULSE and above 15 alliance partner networks worldwide. It has 44 million plus merchant acceptance locations and 2 million ATM cash access sites across the globe. The company has been constantly taking initiatives to expand its presence.



In August 2019, Discover Global Network and Verve, a market-leading payments technology company, teamed up to launch the Verve Global Card. With this contract, cardholders can access their Verve Global Cards on the Discover Global Network that will enable acceptance at multiple merchant points worldwide. In June, Discover Global Network along with Redsys signed a pact for increasing its merchant acceptance in Spain. We expect all these endeavors to contribute to Discover Financial’s growth going forward.



