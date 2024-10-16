Discover (DFS) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Discover (DFS) reported $4.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.1%. EPS of $3.69 for the same period compares to $2.59 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.36 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.28, the EPS surprise was +12.50%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Discover performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Credit Card Loans - Discover Card Sales Volume : $53.38 billion versus $54.39 billion estimated by 15 analysts on average.

: $53.38 billion versus $54.39 billion estimated by 15 analysts on average. Net Interest Margin : 11.4% versus the 14-analyst average estimate of 11.3%.

: 11.4% versus the 14-analyst average estimate of 11.3%. Operating Efficiency : 38% versus the 14-analyst average estimate of 36.2%.

: 38% versus the 14-analyst average estimate of 36.2%. Net Principal Charge-off Rate : 4.9% compared to the 4.9% average estimate based on 14 analysts.

: 4.9% compared to the 4.9% average estimate based on 14 analysts. Credit Card Loans - Total Discover Card Volume : $56.59 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $58.03 billion.

: $56.59 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $58.03 billion. Network Volume - Total Payment Services : $100.47 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $99.85 billion.

: $100.47 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $99.85 billion. Network Volume - Diners Club International : $10.39 billion versus $10.08 billion estimated by nine analysts on average.

: $10.39 billion versus $10.08 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Network Volume - Network Partners : $7.51 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $9.59 billion.

: $7.51 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $9.59 billion. Network Volume - PULSE Network : $82.57 billion versus $80.67 billion estimated by nine analysts on average.

: $82.57 billion versus $80.67 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Transactions Processed on Networks - Discover Network : $954 million versus $990.33 million estimated by nine analysts on average.

: $954 million versus $990.33 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio : 13.5% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 13.3%.

: 13.5% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 13.3%. Transactions Processed on Networks - Total: $3.38 billion versus $3.38 billion estimated by nine analysts on average.

Shares of Discover have returned +7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

