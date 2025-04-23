Discover (DFS) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Discover (DFS) reported $4.25 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 1%. EPS of $4.25 for the same period compares to $1.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.22 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.30, the EPS surprise was +28.79%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Discover performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin : 12.2% compared to the 11.9% average estimate based on 15 analysts.

: 12.2% compared to the 11.9% average estimate based on 15 analysts. Operating Efficiency : 36.8% versus 39.7% estimated by 15 analysts on average.

: 36.8% versus 39.7% estimated by 15 analysts on average. Net Principal Charge-off Rate : 5% versus the 13-analyst average estimate of 5.1%.

: 5% versus the 13-analyst average estimate of 5.1%. Credit Card Loans - Discover Card Sales Volume : $49.31 billion versus $49.72 billion estimated by 13 analysts on average.

: $49.31 billion versus $49.72 billion estimated by 13 analysts on average. Network Volume - Total Payment Services : $96.38 billion versus $105.02 billion estimated by nine analysts on average.

: $96.38 billion versus $105.02 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Network Volume - Network Partners : $3.01 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $9.45 billion.

: $3.01 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $9.45 billion. Credit Card Loans - Total Discover Card Volume : $52.41 billion compared to the $52.44 billion average estimate based on eight analysts.

: $52.41 billion compared to the $52.44 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. Network Volume - Diners Club International : $12.05 billion versus $10.83 billion estimated by eight analysts on average.

: $12.05 billion versus $10.83 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio : 15.6% compared to the 15% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 15.6% compared to the 15% average estimate based on eight analysts. Network Volume - PULSE Network : $81.33 billion versus $85.72 billion estimated by eight analysts on average.

: $81.33 billion versus $85.72 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Average Balances - Total Interest Earning Assets : $149.09 billion compared to the $149.71 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $149.09 billion compared to the $149.71 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. Transactions Processed on Networks - Total: $3.26 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $3.41 billion.

Shares of Discover have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

