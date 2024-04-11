Discover (DFS), Google Cloud Team Up to Boost Customer Service

Discover Financial Services DFS recently struck a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to bring generative AI or gen AI technology to its customer care centers. The technology is expected to improve agent productivity, and enable delivering faster, personalized and efficient resolutions, enhancing customer experience.

Per the deal, DFS will leverage Vertex AI, Google Cloud's AI platform, to equip its around 10,000 contact center agents with gen AI-driven tools. This will help the agents to analyze complex policies and provide information according to customer needs. Utilizing this advanced technology is expected to reduce search time for the agents.

The newly integrated generative AI capabilities with Discover Financial's Action tool commenced rollout early this year. Initial outcomes indicate that agents can slash call handle time and enhance policy search time by up to 70%. Hence, upon full implementation throughout the company, it is expected to deliver substantial productivity gains.

The partnership with Google Cloud highlights Discover Financial's digital transformation efforts, which is necessary to stay abreast of the growing digital trend. Along with utilizing in-house resources, DFS frequently resorts to third-party vendors to pursue technological advancements. These initiatives help to bring down its operating costs, provide an impetus to its margins and enhance sustainability.

For e.g., last August, PULSE, a business unit within DFS, enhanced its partnership with Fair Isaac Corporation FICO, a global analytics software provider, to offer advanced technology to financial institutions, enabling them to detect evolving frauds more easily. Other companies in the payments space, like Mastercard Incorporated MA and Visa Inc. V, are also dependent heavily on technological advancements to improve their product suite, customer experience and security.

Mastercard collaborates with several partners to develop payment solutions backed by AI. Harnessing the power of AI, it strengthens its fraud detection prowess, customer service, and marketing. Another payment giant, Visa is committed to technological innovation, evident in solutions like Visa Token Service, Visa Checkout and Visa In-App Provisioning. These reinforce its leading position in the evolving payments landscape.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Discover Financial Services (DFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.