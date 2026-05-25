Discover Credit Cards Are About to Become Capital One Cards. Why That Could Be a Bigger Deal Than Investors Think.

Key Points

Capital One bought Discover, allowing the credit card giant to enter the transaction processing space.

A secondary benefit of the deal is the elimination of redundant back-office operations.

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Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) dramatically changed its business model by acquiring payment processor Discover. The big benefit of the deal is the more consistent revenue provided by payment processing, but there are other positives, too. For example, capitalizing on operating synergies in the card business will begin in July.

Capital One is basically cutting costs

Processing payments is a revenue story, and an important one. Collecting small fees every time a retailer processes a transaction generates consistent income for Capital One. That will provide a more reliable foundation for the business, which tends to focus on lending to higher-risk customers. This could be an important ballast for the business during recessions. But buying Discover isn't just about revenue; it's also about costs.

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Discover processes payments, but it also issues credit cards. Capital One, which has its own credit cards, doesn't want to manage two separate credit card businesses because many functions will be redundant. That said, managing a financial services business is complex, and big mistakes aren't an option. The financial services giant can't rush the card integration effort.

Starting in July 2026, Capital One will start migrating Discover cards to its own back-office platform. The methodical migration of Discover's card portfolio is expected to take until early 2027. The benefits Discover cardholders currently have shouldn't change dramatically, but they will be required to set up accounts with Capital One. That is the largest customer impact in the move, and it is a material one since consumers often avoid change when it comes to financial relationships.

Capital One has a big target

Capital One's goal is to generate up to $2.7 billion in synergies. Roughly $1.5 billion of that will come from savings generated by the back office migration of Discover's credit card business. The full benefit of these savings won't show up until the second half of 2027, assuming everything goes according to plan. The goal is to eliminate 25% of Discover's operating expenses and 10% of its marketing expenses. Those savings will help improve profitability for the combined business.

Another $1.2 billion or so in synergies is expected to come from the revenue side, and those benefits are already showing through. Capital One has migrated some Capital One transactions to the Discover payment network. At this point, the plan is to hit at least $2.5 billion in synergies from cost-cutting and revenue enhancement by mid-2027.

The behind-the-scenes work matters

The truth is that most of the work happening right now on the integration of Discover will be largely invisible to the outside world. However, it requires significant internal work at Capital One. But the payoff could be huge, with management targeting a roughly 15% boost to adjusted earnings in 2027. Although Capital One's stock is down 20% so far in 2026, shareholders will likely be pleased with the progress the company is making in its integration.

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Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.