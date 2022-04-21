US Markets
EXC

Discounter Pepco's first-half sales up 17.5% on new store openings

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

Pepco Group, owner of European discount retailer brands PEPCO, Poundland and Dealz, reported on Thursday a 17.5% increase in first-half revenue, driven by new store openings.

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Pepco Group PCOP.WA, owner of European discount retailer brands PEPCO, Poundland and Dealz, reported on Thursday a 17.5% increase in first-half revenue, driven by new store openings.

The group, which listed on the Warsaw stock market last May, said revenue totalled 2.37 billion euros ($2.57 billion) in the six months to March 31 as it opened 192 new stores, taking the total to 3,696 across 17 countries.

It said like-for-like sales growth was 5.3%, driven by growth of 12.1% in the second quarter.

Pepco forecast first-half core earnings (EBITDA) within a range of 342 million euros to 350 million euros.

"Within this range, the group remains on track to meet guidance for the full year in the absence of any further significant deterioration in the macro environment," it said.

($1 = 0.9223 euros)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EXC

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular