Discounter Pepco to step-up store expansion

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Pepco Group PCOP.WA, owner of European discount retailer brands PEPCO, Poundland and Dealz, said it would accelerate its store expansion programme, with demand for its products remaining strong despite a backdrop of economic uncertainty.

The group, which listed on the Warsaw stock market last year, said it was targeting opening at least 550 net new stores in its 2022-23 year, including entry for the PEPCO brand into the new territories of Greece and Portugal.

It opened a net 516 in 2021-22 and currently trades from 3,961.

"We are accelerating our strategy in order to capitalise on the opportunities available to us in these volatile market conditions," said CEO Trevor Masters.

For its year to Sept. 30, Pepco forecast underlying core earnings (EBITDA) on a constant currency basis in the range of 735 million euros to 750 million euros ($714-$728 million), in line with its growth expectations.

It said group revenue rose 17.4% on a constant currency basis to 4.82 billion euros, driven by the new store openings.

Like-for-like sales rose 5.2% and were up 15.5% in September, providing a strong exit rate into the new financial year.

Pepco noted that inflation remains at recent historic highs. But it said in its core markets of Poland, Hungary and Romania inflation in clothing and footwear was running at only around a third of the headline inflation rate.

Both clothing and food remain resilient categories in the Polish and wider Central and Eastern Europe retail sector, the company said, adding that the outlook across the UK remains "challenging" as constraints on consumers' disposable income persist.

"That said, our value-led proposition becomes even more relevant in these challenging times and continues to drive new customers to our stores, expanding our target market, across Europe," it added.

($1 = 1.0298 euros)

