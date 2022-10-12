Discounter Pepco says long term ambition is 20,000 stores

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Pepco Group PCOP.WA, owner of European discount retailer brands PEPCO, Poundland and Dealz, has a long term ambition to trade from 20,000 stores, its acting finance chief said on Wednesday.

"That's a very large number but it's one that we absolutely believe in that in the fullness of time we can deliver on," Mat Ankers told Reuters on Wednesday.

The group currently trades from 3,961 stores across Europe, having opened a net 516 in its year to Sept. 30. It is accelerating its expansion with plans for at least 550 net new stores in 2022-23.

