Discounter Pepco annual earnings up 3.1% on new store openings

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

December 12, 2023 — 01:17 am EST

Written by James Davey for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - European discount retailer Pepco Group PCOP.WA, which warned on the outlook twice in September, on Tuesday reported a 3.1% rise in full year core earnings, reflecting new store openings.

The Warsaw-listed group, which owns the Pepco, Poundland and Dealz brands, said it made underlying EBITDA of 753 million euros ($811 million) in the year to Sept. 30 - in line with its latest guidance and up from the 731 million euros made in 2021-22.

Revenue was 5.65 billion euros, up 17.7% on a constant currency basis, as a net 668 new stores were opened, taking the total to 4,629 at the end of the period.

($1 = 0.9285 euros)

