TSCO

Discount supermarket Lidl GB to hire 1,000 staff in Britain over five months

Contributor
Sinchita Mitra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stephen Hird

German-owned discount supermarket Lidl GB said on Tuesday it would hire 1,000 hourly paid staff in Britain over the next five months for its new stores and warehouses.

Oct 4 (Reuters) - German-owned discount supermarket Lidl GB said on Tuesday it would hire 1,000 hourly paid staff in Britain over the next five months for its new stores and warehouses.

The new recruits will earn a minimum of 10.90 pounds ($12.43) an hour outside of London and 11.95 pounds inside the M25 motorway.

The company, which had raised staff pay for the second time this year in September, said the new roles would include part-time and fulltime roles with pay increase of up to 12 pounds to 13 pounds depending on the length of service and location.

The hiring plan comes at a time when competition to attract and retain staff is heating up in a tight UK labour market amid a rise in cost of living.

Britain's biggest retailer and one of the country's largest private sector employers Tesco TSCO.L has been facing union calls to increase store workers' pay after several rivals raised hourly rates for a second time this year.

($1 = 0.8767 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSCO

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters