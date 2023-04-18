Discount store formats drive growth for Russian retailers

By Olga Popova and Alexander Marrow

MOSCOW, April 18 (Reuters) - Discount store formats are driving sales and profit growth at two of Russia's major retailers, the companies said on Tuesday, following a trend in which consumers battling inflation and economic decline have switched to cheaper goods.

Shoppers have faced surging prices and falling incomes since the Kremlin ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022, hitting spending power and boosting demand for cut-price goods.

Russia's leading retailer X5 Group FIVEDR.MM reported a 15.7% jump in net retail sales, excluding some e-commerce segments, to 689.2 billion roubles ($8.46 billion) in the first quarter, driven by double-digit growth at its cheaper store formats, Pyaterochka and Chizhik.

Hard discounter format Chizhik saw a five-fold increase in net sales, while X5's proximity Pyaterochka stores posted a 12.2% increase. Premium supermarkets Perekrestok had a 5.1% rise.

X5 expects to accelerate Chizhik store openings in the coming quarters. It completely shut down its Karusel hypermarket format in early April.

Rival retailer O'Key Group OKEYq.L posted a 16.2% rise in net profit for 2022 to 242 million roubles ($2.97 million). Revenue at its hypermarkets, which account for almost 80% of core earnings, fell 2.1% year-on-year, but jumped 53.1% at the company's Da! discounters.

"Overall, in 2022, the company successfully adjusted the hypermarkets' operations to accommodate the ongoing price inflation of raw materials, decreased foot traffic, and more cautious and rational purchasing habits of consumers," O'Key said in a statement.

Inflation is decelerating in Russia after soaring last spring. X5 said food inflation had slowed to 7.2% in the first quarter.

Both retailers reported online sales growth above 30%.

The Russian government expects the economy to grow 1.2% this year, recovering from a 2.1% decline in 2022. Wage growth is likely to be minimal, however, and with Moscow directing more funds towards the military, a return to economic prosperity remains distant.

($1 = 81.4500 roubles)

