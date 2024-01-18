Discount retailer Pepco's underlying sales down 2.3% in Christmas quarter

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - European discounter Pepco Group PCOP.WA on Thursday reported a 2.3% fall in underlying sales in the Christmas quarter but said it gross margin had improved, with the positive trajectory expected to continue over the year.

The Warsaw-listed owner of the Pepco, Poundland and Dealz brands said group revenue was 1.9 billion euros ($2.1 billion) in the three months to Dec. 31, its fiscal first quarter, a rise of 11% on a constant currency basis.

That partly reflected the opening of 203 net new stores, taking the total to 4,832.

($1 = 0.9179 euros)

