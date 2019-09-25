Discount Investment mulls sale of shares in Israel retailer Shufersal

World Markets

Discount Investment Corp said on Wednesday it was examining the sale of shares in Israeli retailer Shufersal.

JERUSALEM, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Discount Investment Corp DISI.TA said on Wednesday it was examining the sale of shares in Israeli retailer Shufersal SAE.TA.

Discount owns 26% of Shufersal and is examining the sale of an undetermined amount of shares in the country's largest supermarket chain to institutional investors via a tender in exchange for Discount bonds, it said in a regulatory filing.

Discount said there was no certainty the sale would be made.

