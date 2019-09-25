Discount Investment mulls sale of shares in Israel retailer Shufersal

JERUSALEM, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Discount Investment Corp DISI.TA said on Wednesday it was examining the sale of shares in Israeli retailer Shufersal SAE.TA.

Discount owns 26% of Shufersal and is examining the sale of an undetermined amount of shares in the country's largest supermarket chain to institutional investors via a tender in exchange for Discount bonds, it said in a regulatory filing.

Discount said there was no certainty the sale would be made.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)

