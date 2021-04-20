Discord terminates buyout talks with Microsoft - WSJ

April 20 (Reuters) - Messaging platform Discord Inc has ended deal talks with Microsoft Inc MSFT.O and other potential buyers as the company is exploring interests in possible initial public offering down the line, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bit.ly/3edEaoS)

