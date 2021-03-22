Discord explores sale at over $10 bln valuation after multiple approaches - VentureBeat

Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Shreyasee Raj Reuters
Discord Inc is exploring a sale that could value the messaging platform for online gamers at more than $10 billion, tech news site VentureBeat reported on Monday, citing sources.

The San Francisco-based company, which has received interest from multiple buyers, is in final talks with one party, the report said. (https://bit.ly/319M4tb)

Discord said the company does not comment on rumors or speculation.

The COVID-19 pandemic boosted prospects of gaming companies as people stayed at home and turned to video games for entertainment during lockdowns.

U.S. gaming company Roblox made a strong market debut earlier this month after going public through a direct listing rather than a traditional initial public offering.

