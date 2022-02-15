Discord down for thousands of users - Downdetector.com

Eva Mathews Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Corrects day in first paragraph to Tuesday from Monday

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Messaging platform Discord was down for thousands of users on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

More than 44,000 users had reported issues with Discord on Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

Discord did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

